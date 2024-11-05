Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse seeks a fourth term in the US Senate from Rhode Island

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island is hoping to win a fourth term in the U.S. Senate. Whitehouse is being challenged on Tuesday by Patricia Morgan, a Republican state representative who was the first woman to serve as minority leader in the Rhode Island House. Whitehouse had a huge financial advantage over Morgan, outraising her more than 25-to-1. He has long championed efforts to combat climate change along with protecting Medicare and Social Security benefits. Morgan campaigned to close the U.S. border and finish building a wall on the southern border with Mexico. Whitehouse served as Rhode Island’s U.S. Attorney and state attorney general.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.