Democratic mayors in San Francisco and Oakland fight to keep their jobs on Election Day

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Voters in San Francisco are deciding whether to reelect Mayor London Breed in a heated and expensive race against four key fellow Democrats over issues of homelessness and public safety. Breed is the first Black woman to serve as mayor of San Francisco. Her opponents say she squandered her six years in office. She says she successfully steered the city through a pandemic. In nearby Oakland, Mayor Sheng Thao is fighting a recall election. Recall proponents say Thao’s lack of leadership worsened crime in Oakland and drove out businesses. Her supporters say she is working hard to stabilize the city.

