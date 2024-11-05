Texas border districts are again in the thick of the fight for House control

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Incumbent Rep. Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo in South Texas, one of few competitive races in the state. De La Cruz’s win is a strategic success for Republicans who have little political power in South Texas. The region historically has been a stronghold for Democrats, however the GOP captured their first victory with the election of De La Cruz in 2022 after the district was redrawn to favor conservative-leaning areas of the area, stretching from the Rio Grande Valley to the San Antonio suburbs.

