The church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris shines in an immersive light show

PARIS (AP) — As dusk falls over the City of Light, a new spectacle is illuminating Saint-Sulpice church, a monument whose interiors are even larger than Notre Dame’s. The cavernous walls of the neoclassical gem on Paris’ Left Bank are coming alive with 360-degree video projections, sparkling cutting-edge technology and actors, all telling the story of the church and its place in French history. Directed by Damien Fontaine, the production that runs until Nov. 23 features over 45 projectors seamlessly mapping images onto the building’s interior.

