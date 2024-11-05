US Sen. Tim Kaine fights for a 3rd term in Virginia against GOP challenger Hung Cao

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia is vying for a third term against Republican challenger Hung Cao. The Commonwealth hasn’t elected a Republican to the upper chamber since 2002. Kaine won in 2018 by 16 percentage points. Political scientists have said there’s a narrow path to victory for the GOP. They cite Virginia’s moderate electorate, aversion to former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election and Kaine’s salience with voters. Cao scored Trump’s endorsement during a crowded Republican primary race. He is a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Navy. Cao previously ran for a U.S. House seat in northern Virginia in 2022 but lost to Democratic U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton.

