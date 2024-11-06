5 are killed when small jet crashes into vehicle after taking off in suburban Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police say five people died when a small jet crashed into a vehicle after taking off from an airport in suburban Phoenix. Police in Mesa say the Honda HA-420 business jet crashed while taking off Tuesday from Falcon Field Airport. Authorities say five people were confirmed dead at the scene, and television news video showed what appeared to be a large fire. Authorities say five people were aboard the plane but haven’t specified whether they all died or whether anyone in the vehicle may have been among the victims. The Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and local authorities will investigate.

