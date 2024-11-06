5 people are killed in Arizona when a plane crashes through an airport fence and collides with a car

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy was among five people who died in the fiery crash of a small business jet near a suburban Phoenix airport. The National Transportation Safety Board said the HondaJet HA-420 aircraft crashed Tuesday afternoon. Preliminary information indicates the six-seater plane slid through a metal fence while aborting takeoff and crashed into a vehicle that was traveling on a road west of the airport. Mesa police say the driver of the vehicle was killed along with four of the five passengers aboard the plane. The unidentified pilot was hospitalized with serious burn injuries.

