Democrats hoped Harris would rescue them. On Wednesday, she will reckon with her loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris is expected to speak on Wednesday afternoon after losing the presidential campaign to Donald Trump. Her campaign has not disclosed any plans for her to speak with Trump, who will start his second term in the White House next year. Harris is trailing Trump in every battleground state, a profound rejection by American voters. The outcome is particularly bitter for Harris because, as the sitting vice president, she is expected to oversee Congress’ ceremonial certification of the election. She faced steep odds after replacing Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket with only 107 days until the end of the campaign.

