Disgruntled fired employee kills two workers at Chicago’s Navy Pier, police say

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man who was recently fired from his job at Navy Pier returned to the Chicago tourist attraction and killed two workers before fleeing. Police Chief of Patrol Jon Hein says the attack happened Tuesday afternoon after the fired worker gained access to an office space near a loading dock at Navy Pier, which features shops, restaurants, entertainment and the city’s iconic Ferris wheel along Lake Michigan. Police say the assailant shot 51-year-old Lamont Johnson and an unidentified 47-year-old worker before fleeing. Police declined to name the alleged attacker Wednesday, citing a department policy of not naming people until they are charged, and didn’t say whether they think he poses a danger to the public.

