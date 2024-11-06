Free pizza and a DJ help defrost Montana voters lined up until 4 a.m. in the snow to vote
Associated Press
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Waiting to vote tested the willpower of hundreds of people in an hourslong line that stretched outside a county courthouse in a Montana town. Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Bozeman, Montana, but the last ballot wasn’t cast until 4 a.m. Those stuck in line included Davor Danevski, who said he missed the last two elections living abroad and didn’t want to miss this one. The line was for people who still needed to register to vote and election workers were contending with the Bozeman’s surging population. Voters were served snacks and pizza and listened to DJ music as they stood outside in the Montana cold.