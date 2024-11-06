Republican Jen Kiggans keeps House seat in Virginia while 7th District race remains a close contest

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans held on to her congressional seat in southeastern Virginia, defeating a fellow Navy veteran in a loss for Democrats hoping to flip the seat. Kiggans bested Democrat Missy Cotter Smasal following a closely watched campaign two years after she ousted a Democratic incumbent to flip the seat for Republicans in 2022. Democrat Eugene Vindman and Republican Derrick Anderson remained locked in a close contest Wednesday in a U.S. House race in Virginia to succeed three-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who is running for governor.

