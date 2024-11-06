Rescuers pull 30 bodies from a building in central Lebanon hit in an Israeli strike

BARJA, Lebanon (AP) — An Israeli airstrike has killed at least 30 people in central Lebanon, as the war between Israel and Hezbollah continues with no signs of easing. The strike took place late on Tuesday night. Lebanon’s Civil Defense service said on Wednesday that its rescuers pulled 30 bodies and human remains out of the rubble after the strike on an apartment building in the town of Barja the night before. It says search efforts are ongoing. The airstrike hit the building in the town just north of the port city of Sidon, an area that has not been regularly targeted by Israeli military operations. The intended target was not immediately known.

