Tight races emerge in key California congressional districts that could determine House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tight races are taking shape in key California congressional districts that could determine U.S. House control next year. Incomplete returns spotlighted tight races in districts stretching from Southern California to the Central Valley farm belt, where Democrats and Republicans have invested tens of millions of dollars to sway voters. California is a Democratic stronghold, but conservatives retain pockets of political clout and the state again emerged as an unlikely battleground for House control. Two years ago the state played a pivotal role in securing the gavel for Republicans. Democrats hold every statewide office, but Republicans picked up four House seats in 2020.

