Troubled by illegal border crossings, Arizona voters approve state-level immigration enforcement

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters have approved letting local police arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the state from Mexico. It has become the latest state to test the limits of what local authorities can do to curb illegal immigration. Whether Proposition 314 goes into effect depends on what happens to similar laws outside Arizona that have been caught up in the courts. Federal courts have halted efforts in Texas, Iowa and Oklahoma to enforce immigration laws passed within the past year. Republicans in the Arizona Legislature say the measure is needed to help secure the border. Opponents argue it would harm Arizona’s economy and reputation.

