A British Parliament member is charged with assault over an altercation in the street

LONDON (AP) — A British Parliament member has been charged with assault after video showed him beating a man in the street. Prosecutors said Thursday that Mike Amesbury, who has been suspended by the Labour Party, was charged with common assault charge in the Oct. 26 incident involving a 45-year-old man. Surveillance footage appeared to show Amesbury punch a man in the face in the northwest England town of Frodsham and knock him into the street, where he continued hitting him. Amesbury issued a statement after the incident saying he had been out with friends and felt threatened. A man was convicted last year of stalking Amesbury outside his Frodsham office.

