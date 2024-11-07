A murder trial is closing in the killings of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A murder trial in Delphi, Indiana, is wrapping up. Former drugstore worker Richard Allen is charged in the killings of two teenage girls who vanished during a hike in 2017. Closing arguments began Thursday. Allen is accused of cutting the throats of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, known as Abby and Libby, after forcing them off a trail. Jurors heard a recording of the 52-year-old defendant telling his wife, “I did it. I killed Abby and Libby.” The defense said the confession was made under mental stress behind bars. Allen faces up to 130 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

