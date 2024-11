Republican Rep. Young Kim won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Thursday, defeating Democrat Joseph Kerr. Kim, a former state lawmaker, flipped the Orange County-based district in 2020 even as Democrat Joe Biden carried it in the presidential election. Kerr is a retired firefighter. The Associated Press declared Kim the winner at 9:09 p.m. EST.

