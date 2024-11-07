Court drops all charges against a Thai woman in a 2015 bombing at a Bangkok shrine that killed 20

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Thailand has acquitted a Thai woman who had been charged with involvement in a 2015 bombing at a shrine in Bangkok that killed 20 people and injured 120. The court ruled Thursday that there was not enough evidence to link Wanna Suansan to the bombing. Two other suspects being tried separately are ethnic Uyghurs, a Muslim minority in China that has suffered repression. Their trial has faced repeated delays because of difficulties in finding suitable translators. Thai authorities have said the bombing was revenge by a people-smuggling gang whose activities had been disrupted by a crackdown, but some analysts suspect it was the work of Uyghur separatists angry that Thailand had forcibly repatriated scores of Uyghurs to China.

