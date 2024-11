IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho broke the state record for votes cast in the 2024 presidential election. Secretary of State Phil Mcgrane made the announcement on his Facebook page today.

According to the estimated turnout on VoteIdaho.gov, nearly 917,000 votes were cast for the 2024 general election. That means 85.7% of registered voters in Idaho cast a ballot.

It breaks the previous record of nearly 878,527 votes in 2020.