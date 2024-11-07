Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico is set to reopen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico, which closed in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, is reopening on Nov. 21. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Cochiti Pueblo announced the plan Thursday. The bureau and the pueblo jointly agreed to maintain the closure after pandemic restrictions were lifted to renegotiate operations of the monument. The monument was created in 2001 with a provision that says it will be managed by the federal government in close cooperation with Cochiti Pueblo. The tribe will be taking on day-to-day operations of the monument, a popular geologic hiking spot midway between Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Visitors now will be required to make reservations online.