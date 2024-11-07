Republican Jeff Hurd wins Colorado US House seat in Lauren Boebert’s old district

Republican Jeff Hurd has won the U.S. House seat in Colorado that Rep. Lauren Boebert left. Hurd’s victory fulfills the congresswoman’s hope that her mid-election departure from the race would make it easier for a different Republican to retain the seat after she nearly lost it in 2022. Hurd is a more mild-mannered conservative in an older GOP tradition. He beat Democratic candidate Adam Frisch, the same man who nearly unseated Boebert two years ago.

