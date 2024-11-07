Self-described Nazi becomes first person jailed in Australia for performing outlawed salute

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A self-described Nazi has become the first person in Australia to be sentenced to prison for performing an outlawed salute when he was ordered by a magistrate to spend one month behind bars. Jacob Hersant is also the first person in Victoria state to be convicted of performing the Nazi salute. The gesture has since been outlawed nationwide. He was convicted in the Melbourne Magistrates Court last month of performing the salute before news cameras outside the Victoria County Court last year. The magistrate had allowed Hersant to remain free on bail after he was convicted until Friday, when he was sentenced to one month in prison. Hersant’s lawyer says the sentence will be appealed.

