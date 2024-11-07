Typhoon floods villages, rips off roofs and damages 2 domestic airports in northern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Typhoon Yinxing battered the northern Philippines with floods and landslides before blowing away from the country, leaving two airports damaged and aggravating a calamity caused by back-to-back storms that hit in recent weeks. Officials said Friday that there were no immediate reports of casualties from the onslaught caused by Yinxing, the 13th to batter the disaster-prone Southeast Asian archipelago this year. The typhoon was last tracked over the South China Sea about 100 kilometers west of northern Ilocos Norte province with sustained winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 205 kph, according to government forecasters. It is expected to weaken further before hitting Vietnam.

