Democratic US Sen. Jacky Rosen is reelected in Nevada, securing battleground seat
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada has won reelection. The Democrat won her second term over Republican challenger Sam Brown, who was endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump. Rosen positioned herself as a nonpartisan advocate for her state while hammering Brown for his opposition to abortion rights. Brown tried to tie Rosen to the rising cost of living in Nevada and leaned on his own biography as a former Army captain who was badly wounded in Afghanistan.