Fall Bridal Expo in Rexburg

By
today at 10:44 AM
Published 10:57 AM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Rexburg Brides is hosting another Bridal Expo this fall for future brides who need some inspiration and connections. They call it a, "one stop shop for all things bridal."

The Bridal Expo will feature local photographers, dress shops, caterers, and more to help brides and grooms plan their special day. Those who attend can also take advantage of free taste testing, a photo booth and prizes. The first 20 future brides to show up will even get a free swag bag.

This event is open to anyone on Saturday, Nov. 9, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Atrium, which is above Hemming Village in Rexburg.

