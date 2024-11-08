Gov. Tim Walz vows to fight Donald Trump’s agenda while working to understand his appeal

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has vowed make Minnesota a safe haven for the values that drove the Democratic presidential ticket he helped lead. Walz also promised to work harder to understand the concerns of President-elect Donald Trump’s voters. Walz addressed a crowd of supporters Friday inside a Minnesota high school auditorium with his reflections on Trump’s election victory. He said the outcome left him searching for answers. Walz promised to make Minnesota a bulwark against a second Trump administration’s potential attacks on abortion rights, immigrants and labor unions. He also called on all Americans to bridge political divides that widened during the election.

