Hungary’s Orbán predicts Trump’s administration will end US support for Ukraine

Published 2:50 AM

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister believes Ukraine has already lost in its fight against Russia’s invasion and is predicting that Donald Trump’s new administration will abandon U.S. support for Kyiv. Viktor Orbán, who is close to both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, reiterated in comments to state radio on Friday his long-held position that an immediate cease-fire should be declared, and said the U.S. would “pull out” of Ukraine assistance under Trump. Orbán is hosting two days of summits in the capital, Budapest, where the war in Ukraine will be high on the agenda at a Friday meeting of the European Union’s 27 leaders.

