Mozambique on edge as army is deployed to help stop post-election protests

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Mozambique has deployed soldiers on the streets to help keep order following weeks of protests against the ruling party that has been accused of rigging last month’s election to extend its 49 years in power. Mozambique armed forces spokesperson Gen. Omar Saranga made the announcement at a late-night press conference on Thursday. He said the army would support police in keeping order and soldiers had already been deployed when he made the announcement. The country of 34 million people in southern Africa is on edge, with the presidential palace under heavy guard and security forces constantly patrolling the streets.

