Philippine president signs new laws to secure sea territory, clashing with China’s vast claims

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed two laws reaffirming the extent of his country’s maritime territories and right to resources, including in the South China Sea, where the new laws clash with Beijing’s extensive territorial claims. The move angered Beijing, and China’s foreign ministry said it summoned the Philippines ambassador to China to lodge a “stern protest.” The ministry condemned the move as an attempt to “solidify the illegal ruling of the South China Sea arbitration case through domestic legislation.” Confrontations between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces in the disputed sea passage have spiked alarmingly since last year. That has sparked fears that the United States, Manila’s longtime treaty ally, may get drawn in a major conflict.

