Police arrest a man after 5 people are stabbed in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say five people were stabbed and one person was taken into custody in Seattle. The Seattle Police Department said on social media that the stabbing happened Friday afternoon in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. Police say four of the victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and one victim was treated at the scene and released. Police say one person was taken into custody. A Harborview spokesperson confirmed four victims were at the hospital and said all were in critical condition. Five other people were stabbed in separate incidents starting early Thursday.

