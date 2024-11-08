The island of Mauritius, praised as an African success story, will hold its national election

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Indian Ocean-island nation of Mauritius will hold a national election this weekend, when Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth seeks to win a second term as leader of a nation often praised as one of Africa’s success stories. Mauritius is recognized as one of the continent’s most stable democracies. Jugnauth, 62, has been prime minister since 2017, when he succeeded his father. A recent countrywide ban on social media in response to a wire-tapping scandal has raised criticism of Jugnauth’s government. Mauritians will vote for 62 seats in Parliament, and the party or alliance with a majority forms the government and chooses the prime minister.

