Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel hosts Veterans Day pow-wow

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - A Veterans Day pow-wow was held at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel today.

This is the casino's 18th year hosting the event. Hundreds of people gathered to honor and remember veterans. A prayer was said before a veterans parade walked through the room while drum groups performed traditional Native American music.

“In our culture, we always have to honor our warriors, and this is one of the ways we could think of how to do that," said Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel's Media Contact, Jessica Rodriguez. "We're the first Purple Heart reservation. So we just take a lot of time to put the respect and honor into those who have served the country for us.”

Several people also participated in competitions for traditional costumes and dances. The room was filled with bright colors and energetic music.