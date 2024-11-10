School District 25 addresses social media interaction involving a teacher

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District has released a statement about a teacher involved with a recent social media interaction.

The release does not use the teacher’s name, but says concerns were sent to be reviewed by the district and school administration.

“While personal opinions shared outside school hours on personal social media and unrelated to the school district are protected, we realize those expressions may impact the community,” the release says. “Whether in agreement or not, the district is not responsible for employees’ conduct or speech outside the school setting.”

The district says the concerns will be addressed constructively and “any threats or harassment will be referred to the proper authorities.”

