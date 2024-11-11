Threat closes Spokane City Hall and cancels council meeting in Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane City Hall in Washington state was temporarily closed and a council meeting was canceled on Monday because of a security threat, officials said.

Access to the building was temporarily halted over a security concern that appeared to be solely focused on City Hall, according to a statement from Spokane Police Department spokesperson Officer Daniel Strassenberg.

The Spokane City Council meeting was canceled out of an abundance of caution, police and council spokesperson Lisa Gardner said in a statement.

The decision to cancel was made to ensure the safety and well-being of lawmakers, staff and the general public, according to Gardner. The council is working with police to monitor the situation and ensure that all necessary precautions are taken moving forward, she said.

There was no information suggesting a broader threat to the community, Strassenberg said. Officials asked the public to refrain from going to the City Hall building on Monday.

No further information about the threat was immediately released.