Update on mural commissioned by Museum of Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A mural commissioned by the Museum of Idaho is making progress.

The last time Local News 8 visited the mural in September, its main feature was a snake that flows into a river, meant to represent the Snake River. The mural now includes several more figures, like a mammoth (like the one featured at the museum) and a flaming sage brush emerging from lava.

Chris Doucette, the mural's artist, says the mural is representative of Idaho Falls.

“Living in the area and sort of the interaction of people and nature really, and sort of how the two things shape each other,” he said.

This mural has taken a lot of time and paint. Doucette says it took about five or six gallons just to paint the sky.

The Museum of Idaho says the mural should be one of the biggest and most impactful public art installations in East Idaho.

The paint used for the mural was donated by Rodda Paint.