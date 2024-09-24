Museum of Idaho commissions new mural

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Museum of Idaho has commissioned a new mural. It will be painted on MOI’s recently acquired property at 170 N. Eastern Ave, across the street from the museum.

The mural marks the first step in integrating the building into the museum’s future operations. The building, donated by MOI’s co-founder Greg Carr in 2023, could become part of the museum’s footprint, although Alpine Heating & Air Conditioning is still a valued tenant there.

The mural is being painted by local artist Chris Doucette. He says he envisions the mural as “the dream you might have after you visit the Museum of Idaho.” It will be “a large-scale exploration of ‘the nature of our perception through our perception of nature.’” The mural should be one of the biggest and most impactful public art installations in east Idaho.

“This mural project is a massive undertaking—it’ll cover the entirety of the north wall of the building,” said Museum of Idaho’s Director of Marketing, Camille Thomas.

Thomas says while they can’t give an exact finish date right now, the mural should be completed by the end of fall.