‘A hollow and limited apology.’ New Zealand survivors of abuse in care speak in their own words

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Survivors have attended a formal apology from New Zealand’s leaders at Parliament for the abuse of thousands of children and vulnerable adults in state, foster and faith-based care. They said Tuesday that they were disappointed that a system of financial redress for their suffering didn’t accompany the prime minister’s speech. Survivor Tu Chapman said the apology was “hollow and limited.” Helen Beauchamp said that it was difficult not to have an outcome yet for the abuse she suffered. Jazmine Te Hiwi said the government risked making the same mistakes in its treatment of troubled young people as she experienced decades ago.

