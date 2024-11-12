Buchanan scores 16 as Boise State knocks off Corban 100-65

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Javan Buchanan scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Boise State past Corban 100-65 on Tuesday.

Buchanan went 7 of 8 from the field for the Broncos (2-1). O’Mar Stanley added 15 points while going 5 of 12 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and also had 13 rebounds and four blocks. Dylan Anderson had 14 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Spivey Word led the way for the Warriors with 32 points, three steals and two blocks. Payton Meyers added 10 points for Corban. Ben Krystkowiak had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.