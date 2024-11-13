Vermont man is fit to stand trial over shooting of 3 Palestinian college students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A judge has found that the man charged with shooting and wounding three college students of Palestinian descent in Vermont last year is fit to stand trial. The decision on Jason Eaton’s status came during a hearing at Chittenden County Superior Criminal Court on Tuesday by Judge John Pacht, who also extended a series of deadlines in the case. The court had initially set a deadline of Dec. 16 to conduct depositions. Eaton’s attorney asked the court to push the deadline to June 2025. Pacht set a May 31 deadline. Eaton pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail since his arrest.

