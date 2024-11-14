Ex-Marine misused a combat technique in fatal chokehold of NYC subway rider, trainer testifies

NEW YORK (AP) — A former military combat instructor says a fellow Marine veteran misused a combat maneuver when he fatally choked a homeless man aboard a Manhattan subway last year. Joseph Caballer has testified Thursday that Daniel Penny appeared to have attempted a “blood choke” on the man, Jordan Neely. He said Penny would’ve been trained in the non-lethal maneuver — but should’ve known to let go after Neely lost consciousness. The testimony came weeks into the trial of Penny, who faces manslaughter charges in Neely’s death. The case has divided New Yorkers and drawn national attention to issues of crime and disorder in the city’s transit system.

