Idaho Falls Fish and Game say American Falls pigeons died from emaciation, not disease

today at 2:04 PM
Published 2:07 PM

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Fish and Game has given an update on hundreds of dead and sick pigeons found in American Falls.

On October 25, a flock of pigeons was dying in the streets of downtown American Falls.

People on Facebook speculated that the birds were sick and could spread disease.

Idaho Fish and Game tested a few of the birds for disease.

“The diseases we would typically test for on those birds came back. The results came back as negative. We actually did a necropsy and that showed that the birds died likely because of poor body condition, basically died from emaciation,” said Public Information Officer Jennifer Jackson.

Jackson also confirmed there is no threat of disease to the public.

American Falls officials said the pigeons were locked in an abandoned building without food and water.

When they were released, many of them were too weak to fly and died in the streets.

American Falls officials are investigating why the pigeons were locked in the building in the first place.

Curtis Jackson

