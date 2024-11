BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)– The Seventh Judicial District will hold a National Adoption Day celebration at the Bingham County courthouse on Friday.

The event is organized to raise awareness for children in the foster care system waiting to be adopted and to show appreciation for those who have adopted children.

The Adoption Day event will take place at the Bingham County Courthouse on Friday, November 15 starting at 3:30 p.m.