Donald Trump Jr. say pushback against Cabinet picks proves they’re the disrupters voters wanted

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. says the team now around the president-elect now knows how to choose a Cabinet and build out an administration, unlike before the time before his father first took office. And he says any pushback that his father’s unconventional choices face from the Washington establishment proves that they’re just the kind of disruptors the new administration and voters are demanding. After Donald Trump was elected in 2016, he stocked his early administration with choices from traditional Republican and business circles. Today, Trump is valuing personal allegiance above political experience.

