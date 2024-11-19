Multiple election offices report receiving mailed ballots misdirected from other states

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Associated Press has found numerous instances of completed mail ballots from around the country being sent to election offices in the wrong state. Many of those ballots might have been returned too late to be counted in this year’s presidential election. While a stray ballot ending up in the wrong place can happen during election season, the number of such ballots this year seems unusual. The AP found election offices in California, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico and elsewhere reported receiving completed ballots in the mail that should have gone to other states. The U.S. Postal Service said in a statement that it had been working closely with local election officials to resolve concerns, but did not address specific questions regarding the misdirected ballots.

