US will send Ukraine at least $275 million in new weapons in push to bolster Kyiv before Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Pentagon will send Ukraine at least $275 million in new weapons. It comes as the Biden administration rushes to do as much as it can to help Kyiv fight back against Russia in the remaining two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. The latest tranche of weapons comes as worries grow about an escalation in the conflict. Both sides are pushing to gain any advantage that they can exploit if Trump demands a quick end to the war — as he has vowed to do when he takes office.

