Community All-Stars: Eighteen years of Christmas Angels

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – With Christmas just around the corner, there are lots of opportunities to serve others, and one Pocatello family has been giving of themselves to help those in need.

This week's Community All-Stars come from one big family, big in love big in talent, and big in the way they take care of those around them.

Meet Stephen Michaud and his amazing family.

Christmas can be one of the happiest times of the year, but that is not always the case. One year for the Michaud family, there was a Christmas when there wasn't going to be anything under the tree, but a surprise delivery Christmas Eve of food and gifts changed that—bringing hope, joy and so much more to their home.

"Years ago, on Christmas, knock on our door. Changed everything." Stephen Michaud singer for Christmas Angels said, “Somebody came dropped off toys and gifts for us, and it changed our Christmas. Not only that, changed our perspective on the importance of giving of ourselves when we can the impact of this small act of kindness was profound, transforming not just that Christmas, but their entire outlook on life, what it does to a life, to be in a place and in a position where maybe you can't provide the extra, or you can't make the holiday season as joyful as you might want it to be, and to have somebody come in and take care of that deficit is is an incredible thing. It's changed me. It's changed my family. It's changed how I've looked at this holiday season.”

It also changed the way they take care of others.

Their way of giving back is a concert that's been changing lives for the past 18 years.

“Doing this concert and being able to give back has completely changed our lives. It's made us realize how blessed we are, how fortunate we are to be able to give and to be able to help in this way,” Stephen said “It's my favorite part of the holiday to be able to see the faces firsthand of delivering those gifts to kids and families that need it.”

On Monday, November 25th, the Michaud family will present the 18th annual Christmas Angels concert, an evening that combines beautiful holiday music with a chance to help someone in need.

“And that's why we're so passionate about it. We've seen what it did years ago in my life, and now we get to be that to someone else, and that is the best feeling ever,” said Stephen.

This year, the need is greater than ever, and Stephen hopes that more people will join them for the concert and in their efforts to help just that little bit extra.

Stephen said, “It's amazing that people 18 years later are still showing up to do this and to hear us sing, which is the easy part and the fun part for us, and in turn, we're getting to help.”

Over the past 18 years, 1000s of names and family members and and kids have had a change, and so it's wildly important to me and my family to give back in that way. Steven and the Michaud family, thanks for sharing your talents with us and being our Christmas Angels and this week's Community All-Stars. The message that we would want to share is that there's hope, that there is love, and it's a beautiful thing to be able to share.

The Christmas Angels concert is on Monday at 7 pm at the Calvary Chapel on Marinus Lane in Pocatello.

Admission is a new unwrapped gift for a boy or girl of any age or a monetary donation,

If you can't make it to the concert it will be live-streamed on Facebook here.