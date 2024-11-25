Local celebrity lifts holiday spirits with turkey giveaway

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A local internet celebrity held a turkey giveaway in Idaho Falls Monday. Nathan Apodaca is known for his viral cranberry juice and skateboard video in 2020, and he's still lifting spirits in 2024. Several people lined up outside Garcia’s Street Taco and Pelona’s Fruit Oasis to get free turkeys, pies and bread for Thanksgiving. Apodaca expressed how it felt to give back to the community.



"A lot of us are born and raised here," he said. "And, it feels good inside and out just to give back to the community, give back to the people, those who need it, those who could just use an extra hand at the time. They don't really necessarily need to be down and out. They just need some love and caring."



Half of the food was given away within minutes. Apodaca said he didn't expect so many people coming to get food but was very happy with the turnout and the opportunity to help. He thanked everyone who came together to make the giveaway possible.



