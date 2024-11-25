What to feed and not feed your dogs on Thanksgiving

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Thanksgiving is almost here. You might have friends and family joining you for the feast. Even some furry friends who might want a bite, but you need to be very careful what you you feed your pets during the holiday.

Foods like chocolate, grapes, and raisins are toxic to dogs. Even some parts of the turkey can be dangerous.

"If [dogs] get into the bones of the cooked turkey, that can be very dangerous for them as well. They can get stuck in their gastrointestinal tract and cause emergencies," said Veterinarian, Dr. Gary Richter.

The safest foods dogs can eat on Thanksgiving are small amounts of vegetables and white meat, as long as they are cooked, unseasoned, and aren't covered in butter and marshmallows.

Dr. Richter recommended keeping your dogs in another room during the Thanksgiving feast and reminding your guests not to feed them. He also encourages you never to feed dogs from the table, even if they give you those irresistible begging faces.