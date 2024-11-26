Canadian officials blast Trump’s tariff threat and one calls Mexico comparison an insult

TORONTO (AP) — Some Canadian officials have blasted President-elect Donald’s Trump’s threat to impose sweeping tariffs. The leader of Canada’s most populous province on Tuesday called Trump’s comparison of Canada to Mexico “the most insulting thing I’ve ever heard.” Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on products from Canada, Mexico and China as soon as he takes office in January as part of efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and drugs. He said he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico. Canadians say their economy and the U.S. one are deeply intertwined and Americans would feel tariffs, too.

