Sand coming to Atlantic City’s eroding beaches is better late than never, casinos say

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City is finally getting a beach replenishment project that casinos say is essential for visitors who have had precious little space to spread their towels for two sand-starved summers. Work is under way on a project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to widen beaches in Atlantic City and some neighboring shore towns by pumping 1.2 million cubic yards of sand onto the shoreline. That’s enough sand to fill as many as 120,000 dump trucks. The beaches have been eroding under normal tides as well as stronger, more frequent storms fueled by climate change. Casinos say the lack of sand has hurt business.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.